Riot gives update on next LoL Clash tournament, plans to bring back popular ARAM Clash

Many different League of Legends players have been asking for a more competitive way to play with their friends on Summoner’s Rift. Riot Games answered those prayers with Clash, which became an instant hit for those looking for a tournament-style experience from the comforts of their home.

In the newest developer vlog, Riot revealed today that Clash will be returning in March. This will mark the first iteration of the tournament this year and will bring the ever-competitive atmosphere that the player base has loved so much since its humble beta tests in 2017.

The competitive team-based tournament system was supposed to debut this month, but due to the recent cyberattacks on Riot’s development environment, it was pushed back along with multiple other releases such as Ahri’s art and sustainability update. Developers were forced to fix up the holes made by the attack, but now, they are full speed ahead with their release calendar.

Additionally, Riot will be bringing back ARAM Clash, which made its debut this past December. The mode brought together ARAM lovers from around every region as they got a chance to battle in a special for-fun mode to end the year.

No details were given on the specific dates on which both Clash and ARAM Clash will be available for players, but since the former will be starting up next month, supporters should be on the lookout for more information soon.