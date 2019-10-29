Riot gives update on Clash, says global beta will take place in December

Riot Games has revealed that it’s confident enough to hold a simultaneous global beta for Clash, the popular League of Legends tournament-style game mode, this winter after hosting multiple test runs in various regions.

Riot designer Jon “IAmWalrus” Moorman said that the game mode will be tested on two weekends in December. One test period will be held on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8, while the other will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 and Sunday, Dec. 15.

“There will be new, exclusive rewards that can only be earned during this two-weekend Clash tournament,” IAmWalrus said. “We’ll also be using the ticketing system, meaning players will need to unlock Basic Tickets through missions, the Clash website, or with Blue Essence in order to compete.”

Clash has had a rocky history so far. Riot has run into several technical issues around the world, from North America to Europe. As a result, Clash was shelved for almost a year while the devs worked on it. Many League fans were skeptical that Clash would even see the light of day after its disastrous debut.

This time, however, Riot said that testing has gone really well. IAmWalrus explained that although there were some issues found during some of the phases, the team was able to correct them without any problems. This global beta is the final step for Clash before it gets sent to launch “a few months into 2020.”