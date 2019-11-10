Riot Games unveils True Damage’s debut song with new animated music video

The 2019 League of Legends World Championship finals has kicked off, and with it, Riot Games has revealed the debut song of its newest virtual music group, True Damage.

The group performed the song for the event’s Opening Ceremony, but a new animated music video was also released featuring Senna, Ekko, Yasuo, Akali, and Qiyana. This new group is much more focused on rapping compared to their Pop-inspired counterpart, K/DA.

There is a very different animation style used in the video as well, with Ekko glitching around, Qiyana looking incredibly fancy with her gold jewelry and puffy jacket, and Akali looking as cool as ever with her new outfit. The music video ends in Paris, France, which is a great nod to the city where the Worlds finals is being held.

On the Worlds stage, True Damage’s performance was equally as impressive. With the use of some netting that was hung around the entire main stage, the Riot production crew made it look like the singers were teleporting around. It was an amazing performance that managed to top the incredible show from last year.

lolesports on Twitter Giants” by True Damage [ft. @iambeckyg, @KekePalmer, SOYEON of @G_I_DLE, @DUCKWRTH, and @badboythut] #Worlds2019 https://t.co/7rJzXA9bvg

The song is now available on Spotify for any people who want to listen while watching the World Championship—G2 Esports and FunPlus Phoenix will be clashing today to decide who gets to lift the Summoner’s Cup.