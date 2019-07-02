Riot Games increases tier two and three droprates and adjust some champions in Teamfight Tactics

Riot Games’ senior champion designer August Browning has finally revealed the changes the team will be applying to League of Legends‘ new game mode, Teamfight Tactics. The biggest change this update will be towards champion droprates, which are being increased in the early levels. There are several champion adjustments in store as well.

“Tier two and three units are currently too risky to star-up when compared to tier one’s,” Riot August said. “To broaden the pool of champions worth considering, we’re increasing the probability of finding tier two’s and three’s in the shop while reducing the amount of tier one’s that appear.”

August Browning on Twitter Here are today’s (7/1) #TeamfightTactics adjustments. Big highlight is the increase to Tier 2 and Tier 3 droprates. They’re live right now! As always, feedback is greatly appreciated. Thanks so much to everyone who’s been trying out the beta!

At early levels, players will now have a lesser chance to roll a tier one unit, and instead will have increased chances to roll tier two and even tier three units. Before this update, players were not able to roll tier two and three units before level three—at level three, users now have a 30 percent chance to roll a tier two and a five percent chance to roll a tier three. Compare the old drop probability list to today’s probabilities below.

Image via Riot Games

Image via Riot Games

Also, here are some basic adjustments to some champions:

Elise’s mana cost decreased from 100 to 75.

Kennen’s AD increased from 60 to 70. Attack speed increased from 0.6 to 0.65.

Poppy’s health increased from 750 to 800. Mana cost decreased from 100 to 75.

Varus’ mana cost decreased from 100 to 75.

Veigar’s mana cost decreased from 100 to 85. Damage increased from 300 – 600 to 300 – 700.

Volibear’s attack speed increased from 0.5 to 0.55.

Miss Fortune’s mana cost decreased from 100 to 75.

Karthus’ mana cost decreased from 100 to 85.

The Demon trait was underperforming, August also noted. Demon champions have the ability to burn away a target’s mana on hit, but the chance to proc it wasn’t high enough. Therefore, Riot decided to increase the probability that the special effect will activate by 10 percent at each star level, going from 30/50/70 percent to 40/60/80 percent.