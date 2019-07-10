Riot Games has removed Aatrox’s revive on the League PBE⁠

Aatrox’s revive has been a key mechanic ever since his creation back in 2013⁠—Riot Games, however, has removed the revive from his ultimate ability on the League of Legends PBE.

Most of the changes on the PBE were applied to Aatrox’s ultimate, World Ender, which has seen other adjustments including the revive removal. The cooldown has been decreased by 20 seconds at each rank, going from 140/120/100 to 120/100/80. The healing amplification on World Ender has also been buffed from 40/55/70 percent to 50/60/70 percent healing.

Image via Riot Games

These changes make his ultimate pretty strong in the earlier stages of the game, while also making the ability easier to access as well due to the lower cooldown times. The tradeoff, however, is the lack of a revive should you get an elimination during the ultimate.

There were mixed reactions to this decision in the League community, with many people claiming that the removal was a move in the wrong direction. The revive was a staple of Aatrox’s identity as a champion and made his ultimate relatively unique when compared to others. By removing that mechanic, his ultimate only amplifies his attack damage and lifesteal, which isn’t that unique.

Granted, these changes might not even hit live servers, especially since Riot has been considering the removal of Aatrox’s revive since Patch 9.12.