Riot Games explains why it isn’t doing champion reveal pages anymore⁠

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

The League of Legends community was recently treated to a fan-made champion reveal page for the newest champion coming to Summoner’s Rift, Qiyana, the Empress of the Elements. It was so reminiscent of the champion reveals of the past that it brought up a question: Why did Riot stop making these pages?

Riot c0tton hopped into the comments of the Reddit post in order to clear the air, since many people were now wondering where these champion reveal pages had gone. Simply put, players were no longer looking at these pages because they were finding the information elsewhere.

Screengrab via KeldenL

“The big bottom line is basically that players just aren’t using them and we’d rather be making something that reaches players at the end of the day,” C0tton said. “We’ve been tracking performance on these for years and we repeatedly find that players get their information through other means like VOD, popular forums, mobile apps, and of course, the client.”

He also addressed the issue that many people feel—that Riot hasn’t been putting enough effort into showing off new champions. As a result, c0tton revealed that the team is in the process of building an in-client champion reveal hub that should be “an even better offering than what [Riot] had before, while also hitting [their] goals of reaching players.”

Ultimately, the League community has caught Riot is a state of transition while it prepares and polishes how it’ll be handling champion releases. The future looks bright, League fans.