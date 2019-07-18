Riot Games applies fix for Patch 9.14’s buggy release, will re-enable ranked queues if normal queues are stable

Patch 9.14 brought one of the worst opening days of a League of Legends update in recent memory. More than 15 champions had game-breaking bugs and multiple runes were broken as a result. Luckily, Riot Games has announced that it has applied a fix for most, if not all, of the bugs on the Summoner’s Rift.

Mark “Scruffy” Yetter, the lead gameplay designer for Riot, announced that a fix had just been released for the plethora of issues plaguing League players over the past day. He also said that ranked queues will eventually be re-enabled once it is confirmed that regular queues are stable and working as intended.

Mark Yetter on Twitter The fix for SR 9.14 just went live. If regular queues are stable for the next hour we will re-enable ranked. Thanks again for bearing with us, can’t wait to see you back in game!

This latest patch was expected to be the biggest update of the year for League because it brought several balance changes to a variety of champions and items. Riot also added multiple new mechanics to the game and also updated its new hit autobattler game mode, Teamfight Tactics. It was an exciting day for players, but unfortunately, something major faltered behind-the-scenes along with all these changes.

From Annie having permanent stuns on her abilities to certain champion’s abilities not even working, Riot’s developer team had its hands full the whole day as it scrambled to fix all the various bugs that had popped up with this new patch.

It took Riot about seven hours to completely fix the game, but issues may still pop up from time to time. Hopefully, everything is back to normal and players can jump onto the Summoner’s Rift without having to worry about anymore pesky bugs.