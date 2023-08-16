Riot finally share Nexus Blitz plans after abandoned LoL mode starts popping up in clients

Loyal fans of Nexus Blitz have had their hopes dashed again today after Riot Games developers revealed the shelved League of Legends mode’s sudden appearance in client menus earlier this week was only a glitch.

Riot global community manager Riru was the bearer of bad news on Aug. 15, revealing that in their haste to enable ARAM Clash, somehow, Riot opened up Nexus Blitz too. Players who were lucky enough to see the bug tried to queue for the popular mode but as no servers were actively running it they were immediately kicked back to the home screen.

In the process of telling fans it was a bug though, Riru may have just revealed Riot intends to bring back Nexus Blitz in the future.

“Nexus Blitz isn’t ready right now,” Riru said in their response to a question about whether the mode is back, which some League players took to mean Riot’s developers are already working on improving Nexus Blitz and are leaving the door open for its return.

Nexus Blitz was last seen in 2021, with promises the action-packed mode would eventually return in 2022. However, 2022 came and went without any Nexus Blitz appearance.

Focus in the Riot offices then switched to the development of League Arena, and given the huge success the 2v2v2v2 mode enjoyed this summer, it’s clear to see fans are hungry for diversity in how they want to play the MOBA.

The unfortunate side effect of a new mode tends to be an older one rotating out, which some fans aren’t too happy about. Many are enjoying League Arena and wish Riot implemented an “arcade tab” with all custom modes, giving players the freedom to choose.

Others reminisced about modes lost to time, like Legend of the Poro King, and the availability of the weekly rotator keeping League fresh for those tired of the Rift. League’s huge fandom can surely support the return of these modes, they suggested, but at this stage plans to bring back the rotator is on hold with custom modes kept for holidays.

While waiting for Nexus Blitz’s eventual return down the track, fans can sate their ravenous hunger for the alternate modes with ARAM Clash enabled and open this weekend, while League Arena’s debut run comes to an end on Aug. 28.

