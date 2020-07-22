Riot drops new Spirit Blossom merchandise in League’s online store

It’s time to celebrate League of Legends’ newest skin line in style—both on and off the Rift. In honor of the game’s Spirit Blossom skin line, Riot Games launched a new set of clothing and accessories in its online merchandise store today for fans to collect.

The collection includes two hoodies, a haori, a gi bomber jacket, a Spirit Blossom Riven figure, and two unique pin packs. Additionally, splash arts for all nine Spirit Blossom skins—including the four scheduled to release in Patch 10.16—have joined the store’s supply of posters.

Fans can now pre-order the special edition Spirit Blossom Riven figure for $25. The item stands at 5.3 inches tall and features the champion surrounded by pink flowers. The pre-order ends on Aug. 31 and the figure is expected to ship on Oct. 31.

The Spirit Blossom hoodies, which sell for $60, come in black and white and feature a floral design on the front. Both hoodies come with teal and lilac gradient drawcords and sport the Spirit Blossom name down one sleeve with the skin line’s logo on the hood. The Spirit Blossom Festival Haori and the Spirit Blossom Thresh Premium Gi Bomber sell for $95 and $120, respectively.

Both pin packs come with three pins and sell for $20 each. Pack one includes Spirit Blossom Teemo, Kindred, and Lillia, while the second pack comes with a Spirit Blossom mask, a Spirit Blossom Teemo mushroom, and Spirit Blossom Ahri as a fox.

Fans can find the full collection from Riot’s online store.