League’s newest skin line, Spirit Blossom, debuts with Patch 10.15

Six new skins are headed to the Rift in this patch cycle.

League of Legends’ newest skin line is making its debut on Summoner’s Rift with a bang. A total of six new skins are going live during the Patch 10.15 cycle and will release alongside the game’s newest event tomorrow.

Teemo, Vayne, Yasuo, Thresh, and League’s newest jungler Lillia are all receiving new looks with the anime-inspired skin line. Of the bunch, Thresh’s skin stands out as legendary and will go on sale for 1,820 RP while the rest will be available for 1,350 RP.

Vayne, Thresh, Yasuo, and Lillia’s new skins will release alongside a set of eight chromas each for additional purchase. Spirit Blossom Teemo, on the other hand, is the lucky recipient for this patch cycle’s Prestige Edition. Fans of the Swift Scout can pick up the golden variant of the Yordle’s newest skin for 2,000 event tokens when the Spirit Blossom event goes live later this week.

Riot Games revealed four more additions to the skin line today: Spirit Blossom Ahri, Cassiopeia, Riven, and Kindred. The skins arrived on the League Public Beta Environment and will likely remain on the testing server for two weeks before hitting the live servers in Patch 10.16.

Spirit Blossom Teemo, Thresh, Yasuo, and Vayne will arrive in the client store tomorrow. Lillia’s arrival on the live servers and a new event based on the Spirit Blossom universe will accompany the skin line’s debut.

Spirit Blossom Thresh

Image via Riot Games

Spirit Blossom Lillia

Image via Riot Games

Spirit Blossom Yasuo

Image via Riot Games

Spirit Blossom Vayne

Image via Riot Games

Spirit Blossom Teemo

Image via Riot Games

Prestige Spirit Blossom Teemo