Riot devs outline LoL balancing strategy for rest of the year

Normally, League of Legends players find out Riot Games’ balancing plans roughly two weeks ahead of the patch release. But, this time around, the devs are taking a different approach and they’re outlining their balancing strategy for the rest of the year.

On July 21, League lead designer Matt “Riot Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison shared Riot’s balancing plans for the remainder of 2023. In a tweet, he said there are four major changes left on their agenda this year—buffing weak top laners instead of nerfing dominant picks, nerfing the top lane and jungle, and taking yet another big look at early-game snowballing.

Although Phroxzon didn’t elaborate on any of these upcoming changes, it’s still a good sign to see the balancing team being so upfront about their plans Precisely because of that, League players can now be more vocal and Riot can easily react to player feedback before chaos ensues.

Our strategy for the rest of the year:

– Continue buffing weak top laners up (rather than nerf the strong down)

– For other roles, nerfing the top down (rather than buff up)

– Continue nerfing JG

– Take a look at early snowballing



Incremental changes here have been effective — Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) July 21, 2023

The changes for the top lane will be welcomed open-handedly, but I still believe the biggest changes are actually nerfs to jungle and early game snowballing. After the rework during the preseason, the jungle has been quite a weak role and Riot had to gradually buff junglers up. Now, we’re back to square one and a talented jungler can truly decide how the entire game will play out.

Early-game snowballing is yet another major outlier in League and oftentimes the game is over even before you leave your lane during the mid game. All these changes will surely have a positive impact on the game, but it’s only a matter of how Riot implements them.

