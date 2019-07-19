Riot dev lays out League Patch 9.14 balance micropatch details

Nearly a week after Patch 9.14 hit the live servers, Riot is rolling out a balance micropatch to, hopefully, level the playing field.

Lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter tweeted earlier today the entire list of changes in the micropatch, which is slated to release today. Among the changes, it seems Riot intends to unbench the Kench.

Mark Yetter on Twitter 9.14 Balance Micropatch Releasing Tonight Akali – slight buff Tahm Kench – buff Galio – slight buff Fizz – slight nerf Casio – slight nerf Singed – QOL Detailed changes in thread:

Here is the full list of changes in the Patch 9.14 balance micropatch.

Buffs

Tahm Kench

Passive basic attack damage increased from 2.5 percent to 4 percent of max HP

Q cooldown decreased from 8/6 seconds to 5 seconds

Q slow increased from 30-50 percent to 30-70 percent

Akali

Base health increased from 550 to 575

Base HP regeneration increased from 6 to 8

Galio

Q mana cost decreased from 80-100 to 70-90

Nerfs

Fizz

Passive damage decreased from 4 to 3

Cassiopeia

W cooldown increased from 24-12 to 24-16

E heal decreased from 13-25 percent to 12-20 percent AP

Quality of Life

Singed