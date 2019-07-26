Riot details tentative TFT balance changes for Patch 9.15, reveals four trait reworks

Teamfight Tactics‘ lead designer Stephen “Mortdog” Mortimer has detailed the tentative balance changelist for TFT‘s Patch 9.15 and there are plenty of upcoming adjustments for various meta picks. Four traits are being reworked as well, although no other details were mentioned on that regard.

In patch 9.15, Ashe, Kindred, Karthus, and Yasuo are all getting buffed in some sort of way. Additionally, the Guardian and Pirate traits are getting improved and the streak system is also being buffed. These four champions could affect how the meta moves forward, especially with the upcoming nerfs to a variety of strong picks.

Riot Mort on Twitter Tentative 9.15 changes for TFT. As always, subject to change based on what we see over the weekend. Also worth noting we’re looking at Glacial/Demon, but wouldn’t ship anything until 9.16. And thanks to @RiotSapMagic as always for this amazing graphic!

On the other hand, Kennen is getting a much-needed nerf after becoming one of the most sought-after units in the game—the champion is extremely strong and fits into multiple compositions due to the three traits he is made of. Ionic Spark and Demon are also really strong in today’s meta and are getting nerfed as well.

Finally, Riot has also revealed that it will be reworking four different traits in the game—Knight, Ninja, Noble, and Void are all getting changed in some sort of way, even though Mortdog hasn’t said what is being changed just yet. With the amount of changes being brought to the game, Patch 9.15 might be completely changing the TFT meta once again.

Mortdog mentioned that Riot is looking to make more adjustments to Glacial and Demon in the future, but he also said that those changes will probably arrive in Patch 9.16.