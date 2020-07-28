Riot details Q nerfs for Voli, Karthus, Kha’Zix, and Syndra in League Patch 10.16 preview

The changes are tentative, however.

League of Legends lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter outlined the specific changes likely hitting the Rift next week in today’s Patch 10.16 preview.

In an effort to prepare the pro meta for the playoffs, Volibear, Karthus, Kha’Zix, and Syndra are receiving Q nerfs.

10.16 Patch Preview with changes:



Not 100% final, but getting close. We have a good meta, so a lot of small changes is our approach to diversify without destroying it. pic.twitter.com/lVHTXdTu10 — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) July 28, 2020

“We have a good meta, so a lot of small changes is our approach to diversify without destroying it,” Scruffy said.

The movement speed on Volibear’s Thundering Smash (Q) will be heavily targeted, dropping from 15 to 35 percent to 10 to 26 percent. This should slow the thundergod down in the early and late stages of a match, affecting both his gank potential and initiation.

Karthus’ Lay Waste (Q) damage was greatly increased in Patch 10.14, with devs hoping the Deathsinger’s mid lane strength would return. But it appears Riot is going back on those buffs, reverting Q’s AP ratio down from 35 to 30 percent. The base damage at all levels will remain the same, however.

Kha’Zix also got some love in Patch 10.14, with his isolated Q bonus damage jumping up from 100 to 120 percent. While it won’t be completely reverted, the assassin’s isolated damage is being nerfed to 110 percent.

And mid lane bully Syndra will receive a minor tweak to her late game Q damage, going from 70 to 230 damage to 70 to 210 damage.

Karma and Ashe will also get tweaks to their Q next week. Nocturne mid, Sett, Bard, and Nautilus made it on the nerf list, too.

Scruffy’s Patch 10.16 preview is tentative and liable to change before hitting the live servers.

