Riot details possible changes to Rylai’s Crystal Scepter and Rod of Ages

As the Life of a Patch continues on Twitter and various Riot Games employees discuss possible changes to League of Legends with the public, lead designer David “Repertoir” Capurro has revealed more possible alterations to Rylai’s Crystal Scepter and Rod of Ages.

“Still slow burning at some item work and tossed Rylai’s into the mix since it seems like it fits as a tanky AP item,” Repertoir said. “For now, I’m happy to keep chipping away at this and prepare some good stuff for preseason, but maybe we can squeeze something in sooner.”

Riot is thinking of completely changing up the build path for Rylai’s. The item would cost 400 more gold because players would have to build Haunting Guise and Giant’s Belt instead of a Blasting Wand, Amplifying Tome, and Ruby Crystal.

As Repertoir said, the item is now becoming tank-friendly due to the 550 health that it provides. It’d do 40 less damage than the current version of Rylai’s, though. Rylai’s will also have the Madness passive, which gives three AP per second to a player while in combat, up to a maximum of 10 seconds.

Frequent Rylai’s user and popular streamer Joedat “Voyboy” Esfahani shared his disapproval with the direction of the change. “I believe this is a nerf to the practical use cases of Rylai’s on most mages and scenarios,” Voyboy said. “Don’t think this change is the right direction.”

David Capurro on Twitter At the end of the day, I’m probably just going to take 100-200g off RoA’s combine cost for 9.13 and call it good for now. I usually like starting at more dramatic opportunities on these types of projects when there’s something known to fall back to.

Ultimately, Repertoir decided that for Patch 9.13, he’ll be taking off 100 to 200 gold from Rod of Ages’ combined cost and call it a day. He also said that the bigger changes—like the Rylai’s build path adjustment—might be implemented around the next preseason.

