Riot details nerfs to Guardian rune and Sett in League’s Patch 10.18 preview

League of Legends lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter expanded on the Patch 10.18 nerfs today that are expected to hit the Rift next week.

Popular support rune Guardian will be tweaked to take away its prevalence in the bot lane. And Sett’s passive and Q will be targeted to eventually “shift power away from tank into more AD builds,” according to Scruffy.

10.18 Patch Preview with changes:



-Guardian nerf added, this was overly dominant on pretty much every support

-With Sett longer term we want to shift power away from tank into more AD builds. This should help him not to be as flexible in pro while being ok in soloq pic.twitter.com/yt2ixQQKla — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) August 25, 2020

Guardian is “overly dominant on pretty much every support,” Scruffy said, allowing a diverse group of champions to benefit from the rune. To curb its tankiness, the shield’s scaling from AP and bonus health will be decreased. The shield will now only gain 15 percent of the support’s AP and nine percent of their bonus health, down from 25 percent and 12 percent, respectively.

Sett is a strong flex pick, especially in pro play, allowing players to use him in the top or mid lanes. So Riot wants to give him a better AD build path and take power away from tank builds.

The bonus damage on the Boss’ passive second attack is shifting from 15 percent total AD to 50 percent bonus AD. And the juggernaut’s Q damage will seemingly lose the max HP percent damage but deal a higher percentage of damage per 100 total AD. This should reward players for building damage items but make defensive builds less powerful.

Scruffy also explained nerfs to a slew of other champions. Ashe’s base AD is taking a minor hit, as well as Shen’s passive shield. Galio’s Q base damage is being decreased by 10 at each level, while Kog’Maw’s health and armor per level will be dropped a bit.

The Patch 10.18 preview is tentative and liable to change before going live.

