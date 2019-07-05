Riot details how Teamfight Tactics’ ranked system will work

The introduction of Teamfight Tactics’ ranked mode is coming up soon with the release of League of Legends’ Patch 9.14, and most players are excited. Before it’s released, however, Riot Games has outlined how the ranked system will work.

TFT’s ranked mode be similar to the regular ranked system that the game uses on Summoner’s Rift, with a few small changes.

“You’ll still have the same tiers and divisions and at the end of every game you’ll gain or lose LP based on how well you did,” Riot said. “We want your rank in TFT to feel as satisfying as your rank on Summoner’s Rift, even if details like how much LP you earn might be a bit different.”

You gain a ton of LP if you finish in first place, but you still gain LP if you finish fourth or higher in a match. Meanwhile, players who finish fifth and below will lose LP as a result.

Although the ranked system may look the same, there are plenty of differences that set the two apart. One huge difference between the ranking systems is that there isn’t a promotion series in TFT. This means that as soon as you hit 100 LP, you automatically move to the next division.

If you hit zero LP, on the other hand, you’ll automatically move down a division. Moving up and down divisions will feel a lot more rapid, especially with the lack of promo matches and demotion protection.

You can queue up for ranked TFT, but there are a few restrictions. You can queue with up to five friends if you’re all Gold rank or lower, but players who are Platinum and above can only queue up in teams of three. There will also be ranked TFT rewards, although Riot hasn’t figured out what those will be just yet.

Image via Riot Games

Look forward to the start of the inaugural TFT ranked season when Patch 9.14 drops this month.