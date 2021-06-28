Riot details extensive Lillia changes set to launch with League Patch 11.14

The jungle meta in League of Legends has shifted quite a bit since the start of season 11, leaving many champions looking for any chance at relevancy around Summoner’s Rift. One of League’s more recent additions to the jungle, Lillia, has shifted immensely from her power early in the season, and now she’s on track to get the help she needs to get back on all of her feet.

Riot Maxw3ll, game designer at Riot Games and designer of Lillia, revealed the specifics regarding the changes that were very recently placed onto the PBE. These changes are aimed at maintaining Lillia’s need for speed across all ranks—especially within pro play—while also ensuring that escaping isn’t the only tactic in her arsenal. Maxw3ll also noted that these changes currently on the PBE are the same ones likely to hit live servers in patch 11.14, which just recently had its champion adjustments announced.

Here's a full changelist for the Lillia changes that got pushed to PBE a little while ago. There were a few tooltip bugs, but to my knowledge this is what we're planning on shipping. As always, subject to change, and if these changes don't land well, we'll be looking for followup pic.twitter.com/Sl5JoOEf5H — Riot Maxw3ll (@ExasperatedDan) June 28, 2021

For her base stats, Lillia is receiving small buffs to her Armor and health regen. To accompany this better chance for sustainability, she is also receiving a new passive that grants her healing while battling large monsters, while granting her additional Ability Power when facing off against enemy champions.

Lillia’s Q is being hit hard with nerfs to the movement speed it grants as well as its mana cost, making it less efficient to spam as Lillia’s main source of damage at early levels. To compensate, it’ll do a little more magic and true damage, as well as give her the additional movement speed for just a little bit longer.

Lillia’s W, which has not been hitting as hard as intended, will have its base damage and damage ratios buffed, though the 50 percent damage decrease against minions is remaining. Since Lillia has been a bit too reliable at bowling and striking down her opponents too often with her E, its cooldown is being increased drastically. But it will now have a flat 40 percent slow on enemy champions hit, as well as hit a little bit harder with a small increase to damage.

Putting enemies to sleep is Lillia’s best trick, though it can sometimes be too powerful for its own good—but Riot isn’t exactly nerfing this ability into oblivion. Although the sleep duration has been decreased dramatically alongside reductions in slows to enemies hit, a ten percent increase in the AP damage ratio to slept champions may be all that Lillia needs to send her foes back to the fountain.

These changes to Lillia are currently on the PBE, and per Riot Maxw3ll are expected to ship how they are to live servers with Patch 11.14, which is set to release on Thursday, July 8.