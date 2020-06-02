Eight other champs are also being targeted.

League of Legends lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter broke down the specific buffs and nerfs hitting the Rift in Patch 10.12.

While Senna is a popular support champ, her flexibility into the AD carry role has been nonexistent. And Yasuo’s survivability will look a bit different in the mid lane, Scruffy revealed today.

Another round on 10.12 patch preview. Tentative changes included, still may tweak a few more things before locking it down. pic.twitter.com/oqjUi40TfS — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) June 2, 2020

In an effort to make Senna a more viable ADC, Riot will be increasing the soul generation on kill from two to 8.333 percent. The Redeemer’s attack speed ratio is also getting buffed from 0.2 to 0.35. This should give her a better chance when dueling and more incentive to kill minions.

Yasuo’s base health is dropping from 523 to 490. To compensate for the hit to his tankiness, Yasuo’s passive shield is going from 110 to 510 to 130 to 530. Rather than having innate tankiness, the Unforgiven will have to play around his passive.

Wind Wall is also being targeted. While its late-game cooldown will remain the same, it’ll now be bumped up to 30 seconds at level one.

Yasuo is joined by Fiddlesticks, Trundle, Varus, and Cassiopeia on the nerf list. Akali, Xayah, Brand mid, and Viktor are getting some love in the next patch.

The Patch 10.12 changes are tentative and Riot “still may tweak a few more things” before it ships live, Scruffy said.