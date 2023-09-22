Riot could be making one of LoL’s rarest skins available in new Worlds capsules

In 2023, League of Legends has hundreds and hundreds of skins, but most players actually have their eyes on no-longer obtainable skins like PAX Twisted Fate and Judgement Kayle. But, apparently, one of these super rare skins is coming back with the new World capsules.

On Sept. 21, Riot showcased its new line of goodies available for Worlds 2023. This includes a wide variety of emotes, chromas, and icons. But, what caught my eye is the Worlds Unlocked Unvaulted Championship skin capsule that has equal odds of giving you any of 11 Championship skins, apparently including the original Riven skin that’s been unavailable for purchase for years.

In the video showing the new merch, players can see Championship Riven make an appearance and she’s wearing the crown, leading me to believe that the original skin will become widely available.

Each year, for both Worlds and MSI, Championship skins make a return to the game’s shop, but never the original Riven skin that was released in 2012 and marked the beginning of this skinline. The reason why this skin is so highly valued and sought-after is because it was given only to fans who attended the finals that year.

But, Riot was feeling sorry for all those players who missed this skin and remade it in 2016. Ever since then, Championship Riven 2016 has rotated to the game shop, while the original skin remained unavailable. The biggest differences between these two skins is that the original Championship Riven is wearing a blue crown, particle effects, and the armor color.

This could all be a mistake by Riot, but it could also be true, especially given the fact that players recently got Jhin gacha skin. To have a chance at Championship Riven, you need to purchase Worlds Unlocked Digital Edition, granting you a battle pass, a ton of goodies, and the Worlds Unlocked Unvaulted Championship skin capsule.

