Riot corrects ‘misrepresented’ champion-Mythic item data from last week’s dev post, apologizes for mistake

Riot gameplay design director Mark “Scruffy” Yetter detailed the most popular Mythic items for every League of Legends champion in last week’s dev post but made one glaring error.

The Patch 11.3 statistics used for Friday, Feb. 26’s deep-dive was an “unfiltered view” of League, including the game’s ARAM and URF modes. This skewed Summoner’s Rift and gave fans a false impression of the data.

Scruffy apologized for the error last night and made a few necessary corrections. “This was a really unfortunate error that misrepresented the numbers, and I’m sorry for that,” he said. “This mistake had no impact on balance decisions, whether over the past few months or for future planning because the Summoner’s Rift team doesn’t use the unfiltered view.”

Although Riot wants item diversity in ARAM and URF, the devs intended to evaluate the success of the item system on competitive Summoner’s Rift modes—ranked solo queue, ranked flex, and Clash.

— Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) February 28, 2021

Previously Riot said that 88 percent of champions were hitting its “Mythic choice goal” in 11.3 but the correct number for standard Summoner’s Rift queues is in fact 72 percent (or 74 percent if you include normal games). It’s still a big improvement from last season, where only 22 percent of champions had “first item diversity,” but not as strong as the numbers Riot presented last week.

Riot added a few champions that are said to be “hardbound” to Mythic items to the list, including LeBlanc, who is hardbound to Luden’s Tempest with a 86 percent rate, and Renekton, who is hardbound to Goredrinker with 76.5 percent.

Despite the new additions to the list and the change in numbers, Riot’s overall goals and future plans are unchanged. “We want to have maximum strategic choice for the item system without comprising other important parts of League’s gameplay,” Scruffy said. “We will continue to make changes that broaden hardbound items, buff unviable ones, and nerf dominant choices.”

A dev blog explaining all the new information is expected to be posted on Friday, March 5.