Riot confirms 2022 League of Legends World Championship will be held in North America

Riot Games has confirmed that the 2022 League of Legends World Championship will be held in North America across four cities. LCS Commissioner Chris Greeley confirmed that the region would host Worlds 2022 in an interview with independent League content creator Travis Gafford.

Traditionally, the Group Stage, Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Grand Finals of Worlds have all been held across four individual cities. Riot has not yet announced which North American cities will play host to matches at Worlds 2022. North America hasn’t hosted a League World Championship since 2016, with matches in San Francisco, Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles.

Riot originally had plans to host a live event in the United States this season, and this weekend’s LCS Championship Finals were set to take place at the Prudential Center in New Jersey. The organizers ultimately canceled the event in light of complications surrounding COVID-19, but Riot did confirm today that the 2023 LCS Championship finals will take place at the Prudential Center.

This year’s League of Legends World Championship was set to take place in North America, but the tournament moved to China last year. The goal was to give Chinese fans a more genuine Worlds experience after the country played host to a limited tournament with no fans in attendance back in 2020.

Due to complications surrounding the Delta variant of COVID-19, the 2021 tournament was moved from China to Europe earlier this week. It is unclear if or when China will host another edition of the League of Legends World Championship.

Riot Games has not given any explicit updates regarding the detailed specifics of Worlds 2022, but fans should expect more information to come out regarding the tournament sometime next year.

Make sure to follow us on YouTube for more esports news and analysis.