Riot buffs Yuumi's support capabilities at the cost of her damage in Patch 9.24

Since Yuumi’s release, Riot Games has struggled to balance her ability to pump out surprising amounts of damage while also providing a ton of great utility to her team in skirmishes and teamfights. Luckily, the developers have decided to shift the Magical Cat’s so she’s more of an enchanter support in Patch 9.24.

“We’re encouraging Yuumi to be the enchanter she was meant to be by buffing her supportive capabilities at the cost of damage,” Riot said. “However, to access all her power, she’ll have to sit on squishier champions instead of being an untargetable damage source on top of an already unkillable champion, like Garen.”

First off, Yuumi’s Q damage ratio is being lowered by 0.1 for both the normal Prowling Projectile—the empowered version’s base damage is getting increased, but the AP damage ratio is getting lowered, going from 50/85/120/155/190/225 plus 0.65 ability power, to 50/95/140/185/230/275 plus 0.4 ability power. The mana cost for the ability is also being increased by 10 mana at each level. The missile duration is also getting cut down by one second.

An unattached Yuumi is also in more danger than ever before, because Riot has made three new changes to how she interacts alongside her allies on the Summoner’s Rift.

For example, her W now has a 0.25 second channel time before attaching to an Anchor from an unattached state. Yuumi also doesn’t travel with a teleporting ally when attached, and immobilizing her will put her W ability on cooldown for five seconds. All of these changes make things a lot more perilous for Yuumi when she isn’t connected to her Anchor.

Zoomies has also gone through some big adjustments in Patch 9.24—the ability no longer has charges, and will no longer give an increased heal if her ally is at low health. Instead, Zoomies will grant her or her Anchor 25/30/35/40/45 percent attack speed, while giving a flat heal of 70/110/150/190/230 health, plus 0.3 ability power, based on level.

Her E ability’s cooldown has been reduced to 12/11/10/9/8 seconds, but the mana cost has been increased to 100/115/130/145/160 mana, based on level. The extra movement speed has been reduced to 15 percent, but it will no longer decay over time.

Players should start to see a change in how Yuumi is played once Patch 9.24 releases on Thursday, Dec. 12.