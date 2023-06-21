Riot buffing Rell to make her even more powerful in other LoL roles beyond support

At this point in the League of Legends jungle meta, the same champions continue to reappear and wreak havoc across the map. To diversify this further, Riot Games is attempting to bring other popular junglers back into viability—as well as bring some other champions into the role.

Riot Raptorr, design manager on the League champions team, provided details today on the previously teased adjustments toward Rell’s viability in both the support and jungle roles, set to accompany Patch 13.13 on June 28. Not only does this mark the third patch in a row where Rell is being altered in some capacity, but it’s also yet another patch where Riot is hoping to make her jungle potential efficient.

Rell Update Time:

Jungle getting buffed, Support getting nerfed.



We still want Support to be her primary playstyle, but jungle has fallen off in viability a bit and we want it to be a great option for players who enjoy her in the jungle. Support should still be quite healthy pic.twitter.com/hOJum0chG3 — Stephen Auker (@RiotRaptorr) June 21, 2023

Since Rell’s mid-scope update released in Patch 13.11, the formerly primarily-support champion has been either criminally underpowered or blatantly overpowered at various points, resulting in the need for not only an appearance in multiple patch notes since then but even an initial hotfix. This time around, Riot is stepping in to address her prevalence in the support role with her most recent number changes, while also giving her a bit more room to perform in the jungle.

In general, Rell is getting her base health regen, magic resist, and magic resist gained per level lowered slightly to make her less of a raid boss wherever she appears. Riot is stepping back on a few of the major jungle Rell nerfs that were issued in Patch 13.12 by pushing for a Q max build with higher monster damage bonuses.

As for her support prowess, Rell’s tankiness is being hit once more with a lower shield on her dismount W at all ranks. In compensation, however, she will now have a base 30 percent attack speed when in this form, rather than ramping up from 15 percent to 35 percent. Rell will also now do slightly more damage with her E, but the specific amount was not indicated.

More changes accompanying League Patch 13.13, including buffs to Nidalee and Lee Sin alongside major nerfs to a few of the game’s most problematic champions, are expected to be revealed in full later today. They will then be available for testing until their expected release date on the live servers on June 28.

