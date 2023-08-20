Riot announces ‘first-of-its-kind’ LoL NA Legends Invitational with Disguised Toast as host

Just before the Summer Split finals were to begin on Aug. 20, Riot Games announced a collaborative effort with content creator and occasional team owner Disguised Toast that will pit pros and content creators against one another over a two-day tournament.

The NA Legends Invitational Hosted by Disguised Toast will follow up a similar showmatch from the NACL Summer Split, and the four teams will compete for their share of a $10,000 prize and the bragging rights, plus a pair of custom-made Vi gauntlets engraved with the winners’ names.

“It’s been incredible to work with Disguised Toast over the last few months. Between the showmatch and the success of Disguised in the NACL split, we’ve seen community support, passionate fandom, and, simply, some really fun League of Legends matches. We’re excited for this upcoming tournament and to continue the cross over between content creators and League esports,” Zack Elliot, the director of the NACL is quoted in the announcement.

At this point, only the four captains’ names are known: Aphromoo, Scarra, Sneaky, and Yassuo will pit their wits and teams against one another in a few weeks’ time in this friendly competition, with the live draft show set to take place on Sep. 3, to be broadcast on Toast’s Twitch channel. Little is known about the lineup so far, but the mastermind behind it all has dropped a hint: “the players we’ve invited I’ve personally been a fan of and have grown up watching.”

