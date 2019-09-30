Riot adjusts Shaco, Garen, and Viktor in latest League PBE patch

If you’re a Shaco main, the latest League PBE patch may not be your favorite thing in the world.

Riot rolled out a few changes on the PBE earlier today, which included a nerf to Shaco. The marionette AD was lowered from 66 to 63 and his AD per level was also lowered from 3.5 to 3.

Additionally, the minion for Shaco’s W (Jack in the Box) was decreased from three seconds to two, meaning minions and monsters will not flee as long as it used to.

Garen is slightly different on the PBE, too. The champion’s passive cooldown has been increased a second, from six to seven. His E (Judgement) was also changed.

Finally, the max speed for Viktor’s ultimate (Chaos Storm) was increased from 300 to 325.

H/T Surrender at 20