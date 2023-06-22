Riot adds cute, hidden in-game interaction for Naafiri

League of Legends’ latest champion is a savage assassin with canine instincts capable of hunting her prey down for hundreds of years. The Hound of a Hundred Bites, Naafiri, has just been revealed to the public as the new champion coming to League this year.

Her head is surrounded by razor-sharp blades that make her look more menacing than she actually is, because deep down Naafiri and her pack are just a bunch of good puppies—as proven by a hidden in-game interaction.

One of Naafiri's animations is being pet with the gaunlent of the old cursor pic.twitter.com/FXFq2YGORs — Jumaralo Hex (@JumaraloHexCore) June 22, 2023

With the release of Naafiri, even League will have its own puppy players can pet. It’s still unknown how players can pet Naafiri in-game though, as Riot wants League players to discover that for themselves, but various screenshots of the interaction confirm that yes, players can pet the hound.

Petting Naafiri makes her tail wiggle, and if players don’t interrupt the interaction she will end up liking it so much that she will even let players rub her belly, while smaller dogs wait impatiently for their turn.

This in-game interaction is sure to make more players check out the good puppy on the Rift. Even better, players won’t have to be scared of her or her abilities, as Riot confirmed Naafiri is one of the easiest assassins to pick up.

While it’s not been revealed on which date the Hound of a Hundred Bites will reach the Rift with her pack, League players can expect the good puppy and her friends to arrive on the client in July.

