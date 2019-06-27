Riot adds Arcade-themed items to League’s merch store

After almost two years of lying dormant, the Arcade skin line welcomed four new additions to its ranks earlier this week. And now, Riot Games is celebrating the skin line’s return to the Rift with a new set of Arcade-themed collectibles available in the League of Legends merch store.

For starters, a new set of pins featuring the skin line’s newest additions has hit the shelves. The set includes a miniature version of Arcade Yasuo’s sword, a portrait of Arcade Caitlyn, and a 2019 Arcade console. Additionally, fans can pick up a set of colorful, geometrical coasters featuring Sona, Riven, and Miss Fortune in their Arcade designs. Both sets of items retail for $20.

Fans can also get their hands on a new mousepad featuring Arcade Ezreal’s splash art. The mousepad is 14 inches by 10 inches and costs $18.

Riot is launching a special edition figure to commemorate the release of Arcade Kai’Sa, too. Standing approximately five inches tall, the item costs $25 and features the marksman in her new retro skin standing atop a minion with a golden coin in-hand.

Fans can order the pins, coasters, and mouse pad now, but the Kai’Sa figure isn’t set to ship until late February 2020. Those looking to add the Arcade-themed marksman to their collection can pre-order the figure now to ensure the earliest delivery.