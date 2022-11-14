Report: UNF0RGIVEN to enter NA League of Legends under the 100 Thieves umbrella

A player from the LEC might be making his way over to the LCS for the first time in his career in the upcoming 2023 Spring Split.

William “UNF0RGIVEN” Nieminen will be joining a revamped 100 Thieves League of Legends program as an ADC player, according to a report from Brieuc “LEC Wooloo” Seeger, despite his contract with MAD Lions not expiring for some time. But it is currently unknown if he will be joining the organization’s main LCS team or its Academy squad in the North American Challengers League. Seeger also mentioned that Karmine Corp in the LFL was “interested” in UNF0RGIVEN into the late stages of negotiations.

UNF0RGIVEN spent the entirety of 2022 as the main ADC of MAD Lions, stepping in for Carzzy who had joined Team Vitality’s “super team” roster—but seems to be returning to MAD soon. The team struggled immensely to follow the dominance they had established in both splits last year due to the major shifts to their carries, yet UNF0RGIVEN remained a shining point for the team as he quickly gained a hold of the evolving ADC meta.

MAD underwent another drastic transformation in this year’s Summer Split with the addition of Nisqy, a player who had been forced to sit on the sidelines for the spring after not being picked up by a team. Between Nisqy and UNF0RGIVEN, MAD had built a solid foundation around their carries that afforded them entry to yet another Worlds, though the team was unable to advance from the play-in stage.

Though he’s dabbled in professional League of Legends for nearly half a decade, UNF0RGIVEN’s first main-stage experience was with MAD in the LEC, only lasting a year. Should he join 100 Thieves’ LCS or Academy teams, this will be the first time the Swedish player competes on North American soil outside of this year’s Worlds.

This massive region swap for UNF0RGIVEN has not yet been confirmed by 100T or MAD Lions.