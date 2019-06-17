Report: LCK’s third seed will start Worlds 2019 in the play-in stage

Brought to you by IKON, challenging you to share your greatest game moments and win amazing prizes.

The LCK will no longer have three teams automatically in the Worlds main event this year, according to Korean esports website Naver.

Since the beginning of League of Legends esports, South Korea has been at the forefront of the scene. A Korean team has taken home the World Championship five times and multiple teams around the world import players from the region. Every other country was playing catch-up to the best region in the world.

But over the past few years, China, Europe, and even North America have started to push Korea out of the spotlight. As a result, Korea’s third seed will need to fight out of this year’s World Championship play-in stage. This would mark the first time in League history that a Korean team will have to battle for its place in the main event.

It also looks like China will be taking Korea’s place as the top region in the world. China won both major tournaments last year, which should grant all three of its representatives a spot in the main event. Riot Games hasn’t confirmed this change but it could make the announcement soon.

The World Championship will be held in Europe this year and should be one of the most competitive tournaments yet.