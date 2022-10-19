Report: Former Misfits top laner Irrelevant may be joining SK Gaming for 2023 LEC Spring Split

A member of the former Misfits LEC roster appears to have found a new home.

Joel “Irrelevant” Miro Scharoll, former top laner for Misfits, has made a “verbal agreement” to join the upcoming lineup of SK Gaming, according to Alejandro Gomis of Blix.gg. This move follows the departure of Misfits from the entirety of the LEC and ERLs. The organization is being replaced by Team Heretics as of the 2023 Spring Split and into the foreseeable future.

Sources: Irrelevant 🇩🇪 reached a verbal agreement with SK Gaming 🇩🇪 and will be the toplaner in LEC 🇪🇺.



SK Gaming has significantly increased its budget and is targeting big players this off season.



Irrelevant debuted as part of the Misfits roster this past summer after being a part of the organization’s LFL team last year. Misfits shocked fans and players alike during the 2022 Summer Split after announcing the organization’s departure from League of Legends by successfully taking down some of the strongest teams in the region and advancing to the LEC playoffs.

For SK Gaming, however, 2022 wasn’t too kind. Though the team found a handful of upset victories throughout the year, the organization as a whole has struggled immensely to make an impact on the LEC since its debut in 2019.

Gomis reported that Irrelevant “received great interest from many LEC teams” but decided to cement a verbal agreement with SK, seemingly implying that the organization is increasing its funding for its team in the 2023 LEC season. No information regarding Irrelevant’s move to SK has been confirmed at this time.

LEC fans can look forward to supporting the region at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship when Rogue takes on the LPL’s JDG tomorrow to start the quarterfinals in New York City. The 2023 LEC Spring Split is expected to begin early next year.