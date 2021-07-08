Here are the release dates for all 11 skins coming to League of Legends during this month’s Sentinels of Light event

Sentinels of Light, the newest event for League of Legends and Riot’s other titles, is now live. The event will last from July 8 to Aug. 10 and is bringing countless updates to League, including an in-client strategy game, as well as a new champion in Akshan.

Additionally, Sentinels of Light is set to bring more skins to League than any other event in the game’s history. Eleven new skins will be added to the game throughout the course of the event, with each of them serving a canon purpose in League’s Ruination story.

Here’s a quick rundown of every skin coming to League during the month-long Sentinels of Light event, as well as when they’ll release onto the game’s live servers.

July 8: Sentinel Vayne (legendary), Sentinel Olaf, Sentinel Irelia, Sentinel Riven, Sentinel Diana, Ruined Pantheon

Image via Riot Games

The launch of Sentinels of Light brings with it six skins, five of which will fall under the Sentinel skin line while one is for the Ruined skin line. The five initial Sentinel skins will be for Olaf, Irelia, Riven, Diana, and Vayne, the latter of which is a legendary skin.

Ruined Pantheon will also be released alongside the start of the event. The Sentinels of Light event will feature an exclusive Prestige skin for Ruined Pantheon called “Ascendant Pantheon Prestige Edition” in which the skin is represented in an “alternate timeline where the human spirit inside Pantheon overcomes Ruination,” according to Riot.

July 22: Sentinel Graves (legendary), Sentinel Pyke, Sentinel Rengar, Ruined Miss Fortune

Image via Riot Games

Two weeks into the Sentinels of Light event, four more skins will be released. Three new Sentinels—Graves, Pyke, and Rengar—will enter the fray alongside a Ruined variant of Miss Fortune. Sentinel Graves will be the second legendary skin to be released during the Sentinels of Light event.

July 29: Unbound Thresh

Image via Riot Games

The final skin to be released during League’s Sentinels of Light event will be Unbound Thresh, a skin that features a practically unchained version of the Chain Warden. This human variant of Thresh will be exclusive to the event’s shop during its initial launch.

Unless otherwise denoted as a legendary skin, all skins released during League’s Sentinels of Light event will cost 1,350 RP.

