Rekkles partners with Nike to create exercise routines for League fans and gamers

League of Legends star Martin “Rekkles” Larsson has partnered with Nike to create customized workouts for gamers in the sportswear brand’s app.

KCorp’s Rekkles is the third esports pro to partner with Nike. But aside from Jian “Uzi” Zi-Ha and Felipe “brTT” Goncalves, Nike has become quite prominent in the esports scene. It started in 2018 when Nike signed a multi-year partnership with the LPL, providing jerseys and even shoes for the region’s players. Then in 2022, Nike partnered with BLAST to create a limited streetwear apparel line for Counter-Strike fans. The clothing will become available August 19, 2022.

Rekkles is the latest esports partnership for Nike.

“Leveling up takes work. The grind is no game,” Rekkles said in an August 10 video. “There’s power in everyone. The challenge is to capture your power and let it flow through you when the moment calls for it.”

Come check out how I power up ahead of the new season with @Nike 🤝



Details below 🥰 pic.twitter.com/Iv457oCuXi — Martin Larsson (@RekklesLoL) August 10, 2022

Rekkles x Nike partnership introduces esports-inspired workouts

Nike’s first European esports partnership is a big one for the gaming community. The partnership will introduce a Rekkles section within Nike’s app. Within this section, League fans can explore customized apparel recommendations and workout plans made specifically for esports fans.

This is the first exercise-focused esports partnership for Nike and it’s easy to see why they picked Rekkles. The star player has always loved playing sports, even playing football as a kid. Inspired to get other gamers up and moving, the app will have planned workouts and guided runs.

“I have natural focus, but staying sharp takes drive and repetition. Power is work that pays off. If I make it look easy, it’s probably because I took the hard way to get there,” Rekkles said.

Staying focused and having fast reaction times requires more than practice. Fitness and health have become key for esports orgs in recent years, with teams like Rogue boasting fitness coaches and Team Liquid hiring a full-time chef.

To access the Nike app, head to the Apple or Google Play store.