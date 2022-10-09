Red-hot Rogue spark up crucial Group C win streak at 2022 League World Championship

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



Be gamble aware!

Second day, second win for Rogue at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship. The LEC champions claimed their second victory on the international stage against the VCS representatives GAM Esports.

Rogue controlled the map from the first few minutes of the game thanks to a perfect gank execution from Malrang. The jungler timed his ganks down to the second, getting the first and then second kill of the game in two different lanes within the first five minutes of the game.

With the pressure and advantages accumulated, Rogue dominated in the mid and bot lane, conquering also the first drake of the game, but GAM focused on their opponents’ weak side of the map, obtaining their first kill on the board on Odoamne.

By gaining complete control of two thirds of the map Rogue gained an impressive gold lead, solidified by the downfall of GAM’s first turret. Despite falling behind, the VCS representatives kept composure and regained some map control with thorough ward placement which allowed them to take the second dragon of the game undisturbed. Then Rogue time hit the clock, and despite Rogue’s support Trymbi saying in the post match interview he doesn’t believe in it, he couldn’t deny his team “griefed” a little once the 20 minute mark arrived.

This was especially evident in Malrang’s performance, which began to waver after some unsuccessful attempts in taking down GAM’s top laner Kiaya. The gold advantage Rogue had built in the beginning of the game was being matched by GAM, who further reaffirmed their presence on the map and in the game after their jungler Levi stole the Baron under Rogue’s astounded eyes.

Screengrab via GoL.gg

But it still was not enough to stop Rogue from winning.

The LEC champions regained the lead after obtaining the Hextech’s drake soul, just to swiftly take the second Baron as well, once it spawned. In one last attempt to prevent Rogue from strengthening their ranks GAM initiated a teamfight in front of Baron pit, but Rogue’s teamfighting skills prevaled once again, gifting the European team with a clean ace.

you're about to respawn and see this wdyd? pic.twitter.com/Mmro9T1ibe — LEC (@LEC) October 9, 2022

With no opponents in their way, Rogue moved to win their second game at the 2022 World Championship. The team cemented their position as the first placed team in group C, which could only be threatened by Top Esports, whom Rogue will face tomorrow.

On the other hand GAM has still to win their first match on the international stage, a statement that could change tomorrow as the VCS representatives will take on DRX, LCK fourth seed.