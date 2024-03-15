Category:
League of Legends

Quickshot confirms he won’t be working on LEC broadcast for foreseeable future

One of Europe's finest won't be returning.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Mar 15, 2024 03:07 pm
Quickshot looks into the camera on the LEC broadcast stage.
Photo via Riot Games/Michał Konkol

For over a decade, Trevor “Quickshot” Henry has been one of the most recognizable voices in European League of Legends and the international scene as a whole. But now, the talented caster will be opening up a new chapter in his career as he steps away from the LEC.

On March 15, the experienced caster announced he was no longer employed with Riot Games, and is now a freelancer looking for greener pastures. He also confirmed he won’t be participating in the LEC in any capacity for the foreseeable future, unlike other casters who have had guest spots after leaving the league.

Quickshot hasn’t worked in any capacity with the LEC or in League of Legends since his final casting job at the 2023 European Masters Finals between Karmine Corp and Movistar Riders. He has been relatively active on social media, but has not stepped into a frontfacing role on broadcast, nor has he acknowledged his absence.

This isn’t the first time Quickshot has stepped away from the LEC, with the popular caster taking an extended break from the broadcast in 2021 due to burnout and mental health concerns. This, however, seems like a final goodbye to a place he has called home for so long.

The 36-year-old isn’t sure what the future holds for him just yet, although he has been planning to work with other event organizations, publishers, and other competitive esports. He is also looking to try his hand out with streaming and content creation, along with possibly making his own podcast.

Overall, he has a ton of freedom at-hand after sticking with Riot for so long, even though the freedom of choice can be overwhelming. Throughout his storied career, Quickshot has been part of the broadcast team at countless major events, whether he was casting the LEC regular season, hyping up a play at the Mid-Season Invitational, or setting his own legend at the World Championship.

Read Article The best top lane champions in League of Legends
Fiora's splash art in League of Legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
The best top lane champions in League of Legends
Mateusz Miter and others Mateusz Miter and others Mar 15, 2024
Read Article LoL players angry as leaked High Noon Event Pass switches an emote for a ward skin
High Noon Evelynn skin league of legends
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
LoL players angry as leaked High Noon Event Pass switches an emote for a ward skin
Hayley Andrews Hayley Andrews Mar 15, 2024
Read Article 2024 LCS Spring Split: Schedule, results, standings, and more
The LCS 2024 stage with League of Legends players playing as fans cheer from their seats.
Category: League of Legends
League of Legends
2024 LCS Spring Split: Schedule, results, standings, and more
Nicholas Taifalos and others Nicholas Taifalos and others Mar 14, 2024
Author
Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.