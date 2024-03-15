Quickshot confirms he won’t be working on LEC broadcast for foreseeable future

For over a decade, Trevor “Quickshot” Henry has been one of the most recognizable voices in European League of Legends and the international scene as a whole. But now, the talented caster will be opening up a new chapter in his career as he steps away from the LEC.

On March 15, the experienced caster announced he was no longer employed with Riot Games, and is now a freelancer looking for greener pastures. He also confirmed he won’t be participating in the LEC in any capacity for the foreseeable future, unlike other casters who have had guest spots after leaving the league.

Quickshot hasn’t worked in any capacity with the LEC or in League of Legends since his final casting job at the 2023 European Masters Finals between Karmine Corp and Movistar Riders. He has been relatively active on social media, but has not stepped into a frontfacing role on broadcast, nor has he acknowledged his absence.

This isn’t the first time Quickshot has stepped away from the LEC, with the popular caster taking an extended break from the broadcast in 2021 due to burnout and mental health concerns. This, however, seems like a final goodbye to a place he has called home for so long.

The 36-year-old isn’t sure what the future holds for him just yet, although he has been planning to work with other event organizations, publishers, and other competitive esports. He is also looking to try his hand out with streaming and content creation, along with possibly making his own podcast.

Overall, he has a ton of freedom at-hand after sticking with Riot for so long, even though the freedom of choice can be overwhelming. Throughout his storied career, Quickshot has been part of the broadcast team at countless major events, whether he was casting the LEC regular season, hyping up a play at the Mid-Season Invitational, or setting his own legend at the World Championship.

