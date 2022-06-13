PSG Talon signs Burry as new jungler

PSG Talon has signed South Korean jungler Jeong “Burry” Seung-hwan to fill out a position that has been vacant since the organization parted ways with Lee “Juhan” Ju-han following the 2022 Mid-Season Invitational.

Juhan and mid laner Park “Bay” Jun-byeong left PSG Talon earlier this month. They helped the team win the 2022 PCS Spring Split in April but couldn’t make much of an impact at MSI, where PSG Talon finished fifth place with a 3-7 record in the rumble stage and didn’t move to the playoffs.

⚠️A NEW JUNLGER HAS APPEARED⚠️

Lets give a big PSG FAM 🔵🔴 welcome to our new Jungler Burry (정승환)



Formerly Kwangdong Freecs Academy Jungler , we are very excited to see him tear up the #PCS this coming Summer Split!



*Pending Riot Approval#PSGTALONWIN pic.twitter.com/X85Hk3Tiyt — PSG TALON (@PSG_Talon) June 13, 2022

PSG Talon had already replaced Bay with former FunPlus Phoenix mid laner Kim “Gori” Tae-woo for the upcoming split and the roster is now complete with the addition of Burry. The transfer is still pending Riot Games’ approval but should be officialized in the coming days.

The arrival of Burry can be seen as an experiment as the 21-year-old had been playing in the LCK Academy Series for the past years and does not have experience in the top level of competition, while Gori played in the 2022 LPL Spring Split for FPX and competed in the LCK for teams such as Nongshim Redforce in 2021 and T1 in 2019.

Regardless of the lineup, though, PSG Talon has dominated the PCS circuit since the organization entered the League scene in December 2019. PSG Talon competed in five PCS splits so far and won four of them, having finished runners-up just once.