PSG Talon parts ways with mid laner Bay and jungler Juhan

After a relatively disappointing performance at the 2022 League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational, PSG Talon has parted ways with mid laner Park “Bay” Jun-byeong and jungler Lee “Juhan” Ju-han.

The three-time PCS champions are set for another revamp of its roster, even though they found success domestically with a 16-2 regular season record during the spring. Their inability to find the same level of play on the international stage, however, has the staff searching for more answers since their new mid-jungle core could not live up to the high expectations set by their predecessors.

⚠️ROSTER UPDATE⚠️

As of today we have parted ways with Bay and Juhan 🙇‍♂️



Thank you both for all the hard work this Spring and MSI. We as the PSG FAM 🔴🔵 wish you all the best for everything going forward 🙏



*Pending Riot approval#PSGTLNWIN #PCS #LOL pic.twitter.com/HaU2zEj9wJ — PSG TALON #MSI2022 (@PSG_Talon) June 2, 2022

Among those who had more than 10 games played at MSI, Bay and Juhan were in the bottom three for KDA at 2.4 and 2.0 respectively, according to League stats aggregate Oracle’s Elixir. They also had the lowest damage numbers in their role at the tournament, with abysmal early-game stats to boot. Together, they could not stand up to most of the other duos in the event, and as a team, PSG only won three games during the rumble stage.

The organization will need to find two new players ahead of the 2022 PCS Summer Split to fill in their empty mid-jungle positions. It seems like the team is still feeling the absence of their former star duo of Huang “Maple” Yi-Tang and Kim “River” Dong-woo, who have both now found homes in North America with the LCS. The former recently joined TSM, while the latter has become the lynchpin for Team Dignitas’ plans next season.

Back when they were on the team, PSG Talon pulled off a perfect 16-0 split, broke into the top four at MSI 2021, and barely missed out on the knockout stage at that year’s World Championship. That year is long past PSG now, but the memories still remain fresh as they continue to chase after that same level of success.

You can watch them in action when the 2022 Summer Split begins this month.