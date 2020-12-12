PSG Talon adds coaches Helper and Winged to round out 2021 PCS squad

Is it too early to pin this team as a Worlds threat for next year?

PSG Talon might just be heading into the 2021 season of League of Legends esports with the strongest-looking team on paper outside of the four major regions.

The team signed former Suning coach Kwon “Helper” Yeong-jae as their designated head coach, as well as Park “Winged” Tae-jin who most recently worked with the LCK team SeolHaeOne Prince.

Coach Helper joins PSG Talon after back-to-back successful seasons leading Gen.G in the LCK and Suning in the LPL. Suning, of course, were the runners-up to DAMWON Gaming at the World Championship this year.

Such an impressive result should be attributed to the coaches on that team, just as much as the players, especially considering the remarkable turnaround the team had after placing eleventh in the LPL’s Spring Split and then going on to finish second at Worlds later that year.

PSG Talons newest “sub coach” Winged has a far less-experienced journey to his newest position, having only coached two teams before—most notably, the LCK team SeolHaeOne Prince last year.

🚨PSG Talon's 2021 LoL Squad 🚨



🔹TOP: Hanabi

🔹JG: River

🔹MID: Maple

🔹BOT: Unified

🔹SUP: Kaiwing

🧠Coaches: Helper & Winged



Whose excited to see this team play together? 🔥🔥🔥🔥#PCS #LoL #PSG pic.twitter.com/yEjrb3srWF — PSG | TALON (@PSG_Talon) December 12, 2020

With this announcement the 2021 squad has been officially finalized—and it looks impressive.

During the 2020 season of the PCS, PSG Talon would build insurmountable leads in lane thanks to the raw individual skill difference between their players and the rest of the league.

Now, with the veteran talent Maple anchoring the team from the mid lane, this team almost needn’t worry about their own region. They should be looking to take their successes from last season and push it one step further by breaking out of the group stage at Worlds next year.

