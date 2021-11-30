Premium League of Legends loot items now show drop rates

League of Legends players can now see the drop rates for all loot items available for purchase in the in-game store, giving them a better idea of their chances for obtaining specific items.

Loot items in League allow players to spend Riot Points to open boxes or chests containing various useful items. These chests can be earned in-game, but many players also purchase them with Riot Points to quickly unlock them. The chests have different chances of dropping certain items or other in-game currencies, meaning players aren’t guaranteed to receive the specific item they want. But a new update allows players to see the drop rate for each loot item without referencing an outside source.

Small, but meaningful update today in League. We've added drop rates natively in the client for all Loot items that you can buy in the store. We want players to make informed purchase decisions, and this is one more step towards fulfilling that promise. Go check it out! pic.twitter.com/zCzrEbc0te — KenAdamsNSA (@KenAdamsNSA) November 30, 2021

League product manager Ken Adams showcased the new update today that adds the drop rates to all loot items in the game. This will allow players to understand the odds of receiving specific items and can help them make an informed decision.

A new “View Drop Rates” option has been added to all loot items and explains the odds of receiving each item in a chest. For example, here are the drop rates of the items in a Hextech Chest:

50 percent: Random non-ultimate skin shard or ultimate skin permanent

25 percent: Champion shard worth at least 4,800 Blue Essence

11.5 percent: Ward skin shard, 640 Orange Essence valued ward skin shard, and 150 Orange Essence

10 percent: Emote Permanent

3.5 percent: 150 Orange Essence and a Summoner Icon

The Hextech Chest also has a 10-percent chance of containing a Hextech Chest and a Hextech Key, a 2.6-percent chance of containing a Gemstone, and a less than 0.1-percent chance of containing a mythic skin or mythic ward skin permanent.

Now, League players can see their odds of receiving every item in a chest and can make a better decision on if the purchase is worth it.

