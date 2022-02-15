Pre-orders open in China for new Hobby Max Xayah and Rakan figures

League of Legends’ growing cast of champions includes many notable couples, but only one of them actually becomes stronger when they’re together on Summoner’s Rift: Xayah and Rakan. These lovebirds will soon be stepping out of the game and into the real world in the form of new figures.

New Hobby Max one-seventh scale figures of Xayah and Rakan will soon be available for purchase and are available for pre-order in China. These figures edict the lovers in all their glory, with Rakan showing off as Xayah braces to do battle with her foes. Each stands on top of a swirl of their signature colors and come together to form a larger scene.

Les figurines 1/7 HOBBY MAX de Cosmic Dawn Rakan & Cosmic Dusk Xayah「League of Legends」sont disponibles en précommande en Chine.



These are the first League figures created by Hobby Max, who usually dabble in the creation of figures and statues of anime characters. Some of the popular characters that Hobby Max has figures for include Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan and Rei Ayanami from Evangelion.

Xayah and Rakan currently have multiple accessories available for purchase in the official Riot Games store, including posters, mousepads, and earrings commemorating the love between these two champions. They also have statues as part of the Unlocked series, available for $75 each.

It’s unclear when these figures will be made available for purchase internationally. Xayah and Rakan can be bought together for approximately $267, or separately for approximately $140 and $150, respectively. These figures are expected to be available for purchase via the official Riot Games store in the near future.