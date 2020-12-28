Postponed LPL All-Star event will be held in January

The 2020 LPL All-Star event will be held on Jan. 1 and 2, according to the LPL. The League of Legends event initially scheduled for Dec. 11 and 12 will feature four matches, combining competition with entertainment.

The event was slated to happen offline in Chengdu, but it was postponed earlier this month after several COVID-19 cases were declared in the city only 30 minutes from the venue, according to a translation by LPL journalist Ran.

Fans who purchased tickets received refunds and they’ve waited a couple of weeks for a new date to be announced.

The postponement of the event may have made the participation of several Korean players possible, though. Gimgoon, Rookie, and TheShy, who initially weren’t able to participate due to visa issues or self-isolation, will likely compete in the event but only TheShy was officially confirmed, according to South Korean online platform Naver.

The LPL All-Star event will feature an all-star match with two teams made up of players who earned the most votes to compete, including Karsa, JackeyLove, and Baolan. There will also be a rookie match only involving players who joined the LPL after the 2019 season. There will even be a solo-king event with eight players and a legacy match between former rosters of Team OMG and EDG.

In addition, the award ceremony called China LoL of the Year Awards will crown the players and teams who succeeded in 2020 in the following categories:

Best team

Most improved team

Most improved player

Best manager

Best coach

Best academy coach

Best top laner

Best jungler

Best mid laner

Best bot laner

Best support

MVP of the year

Best foreign player

Best rookie

The three finalists have been announced for each category. More information on the location, format, and participating players for this event will be disclosed later.

