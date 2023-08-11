Alleged Faker death threats see police summoned to T1 LoL headquarters

Local Seoul police have responded to alleged death threats made against T1 League of Legends star mid laner Faker today according to a Yonhap News report, with a unit spotted outside T1’s headquarters this morning.

The Aug. 11 report says the Daejeon Metropolitan Police Agency is investigating the threat, which was made on Thursday evening via Yonhap News reporter Jang Bo-in. The threat posted online allegedly said the perpetrator will “visit the T1 dormitory where Faker belongs and cut his wrist,” according to a translation of the post.

지금 기사 때문인진 모르겠는데 경찰차랑 안에 경찰관분들 대기하고 계시네용 ㅠㅠㅠ pic.twitter.com/r2zQTvxscJ — 호량 (@horrang_dan) August 11, 2023

The post was first flagged by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, which is working with local forces in identifying the culprit through IP address tracking. Should they be identified, police will arrest the perpetrator.

A T1 statement indicated the organization had reported the incident to police, calling the comments “disgraceful” and are responding to ensure the safety of players going forward throughout the remainder of the LCK playoffs.

The LCK itself followed up with its own statement, committing to strengthen security around LoL Park for the remainder of the season and in the lead-up to Worlds 2023 following “recent violent incidents and threats of violence.”

The #LCK plans to strengthen LoL Park security during the remainder of Playoffs & Finals following recent violent incidents and threats of violence.



The LCK appreciates everyone’s cooperation to provide a safe environment for fans and teams to enjoy the rest of 2023 LCK Summer. pic.twitter.com/kECUtz33qW — LCK (@LCK) August 11, 2023

The South Korean capital and its surrounding cities have seen an unnerving rise in stabbing incidents recently. A man was arrested in Daejeon on Aug. 4 under suspicion of stabbing a teacher with a knife, according to a report from Al Jazeera. The incident was the second in as many days after a man stabbed nine and injured 14 near a train station in Seongnam.

Faker and T1 are gearing up for their upcoming LCK playoff match against the winner of today’s match between Gen.G and Hanhwa Life Esports, which will have massive implications on each team’s chances for qualifying for Worlds 2023.

The mid-laner has himself only just returned from an arm injury, which saw him miss the majority of the final month of the regular season.

