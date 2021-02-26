Pobelter returns to CLG starting lineup

CLG is making some necessary changes to its starting lineup following a poor start to the 2021 LCS season.

The team, who are currently 10th in the standings with a 1-8 record, is reinstating veteran mid laner Eugene “Pobelter” Park, who will replace Alexey “rjs” Zatorski for the foreseeable future.

“Back on the starting roster for LCS,” Pobelter revealed today on Twitter. “36 games left in the season, time to get some wins.”

CLG took a new direction in the offseason, signing top laner Finn “Finn” Wiestål from European org Rogue, jungler Mads “Broxah” Brock-Pedersen from North American rivals Team Liquid, and ADC Jason “WildTurtle” Tran from FlyQuest.

The team, at this early stage of the season, should be contending with the top dogs, but after on-going visa issues with Swedish-born Finn and Danish-born Broxah, the roster has struggled to find their groove.

The reintroduction of Pobelter could be what the team needs to find some momentum in the league, a player with over nine years of experience in competitive League of Legends. Rjs simply wasn’t pulling his weight.

Pobelter will return to the LCS when CLG faces 100 Thieves on Saturday, Feb. 27.