Pobelter joins Team Liquid as new positional coach

After revealing that he won’t be playing in the LCS next year, Eugene “Pobelter” Park has been added to Team Liquid as the League of Legends team’s new positional coach for 2020, the organization announced today.

Pobelter said that FlyQuest originally told him that it was going to check out all of its options for 2020 and that he should do the same. The 23-year-old agreed at the time, but soon, his position and discussions with the team “fizzled out” and he was suddenly teamless.

On Nov. 25, Pobelter released a statement revealing that he wasn’t going to be on a starting roster in the LCS. He expressed all of his emotions to his fans and eventually said that he “[needs] to accept that reality” that he won’t be playing next year, no matter how confusing and frustrating that fact might be. Now, even though Pobelter won’t be on Summoner’s Rift, he’s still contributing to an LCS contender.

“He’s bilingual, he knows the game, [and] he’s respected by the mid laner and the top laner,” Liquid co-owner Steve “LiQuiD112” Arhancet said. “He can go toe-to-toe with Cain, talk about the game, and be a backboard on one another to come up with the best strategies. It just made a lot of sense.”

Pobelter has been one of the most consistent mid laners in North America since he entered the LCS with Evil Geniuses in 2014. His game knowledge and ability to play well with low resources made him a great asset to a roster throughout his career. He’ll try to apply all of his years as a pro to his coaching abilities when Liquid aims to take over NA once again next year.