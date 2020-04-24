Pick URF and Nexus Blitz returning to League later this year

If you’re a League of Legends fan who’s been waiting for Nexus Blitz to make its return, you’re in luck. Riot Games revealed today that the popular game mode will be back, along with Pick URF, later this year.

Since its release in 2018, Nexus Blitz has been one of the most requested game modes by the general player base. The experimental mode only lasted around 15 minutes and brought a ton of random events that piled on the mayhem in a short period of time.

From walking Nexuses to a makeshift battle royale, Nexus Blitz was a game mode where people could take things easy and have fun fooling around with their friends. Riot will be bringing Nexus Blitz back this summer as a part of the Summer Festival event.

Pick URF, on the other hand, was supposed to make its return as a game mode to celebrate the start of the 2020 Mid-Season Invitational. Although MSI has been canceled this year due to various issues connected to the COVID-19 pandemic, Riot is still releasing the popular game mode alongside the Pulsefire event that was planned for next month.

At the beginning of the year, Riot also hinted that it would be dropping two new champions during the Summer Festival event, including a new jungler to “fawn over” and a “masked stranger who refuses to die.” This all culminates into one of Riot’s busiest summers.

Fans should still stay patient while waiting for these events, though. The ever-changing global situation surrounding the coronavirus could force Riot to move some deadlines around, just like many video game publishers around the world have had to do over the past couple of months.