Photic helps V5 end Top Esports’ 13-game win streak in 2022 LPL Summer Split

Many League of Legends fans favored Top Esports over Victory Five heading into today’s 2022 LPL Summer Split showdown. But thanks to some brilliant performances by V5’s Photic and Rookie, the team put an end to TES’ 13-game win streak. V5 produced a clean 2-0 sweep to win the series in dominant fashion.

V5 looked better prepared than TES for this series. Their map rotations, engages, and shot calling were precise, helping the team win skirmishes and secure objectives. On top of their teamwork, Photic’s brilliant performance was also a key element in V5’s victory.

Rookie never hesitates to show off his moves on Orianna! #LPL pic.twitter.com/o5VDlFLTKi — LPL (@lplenglish) August 9, 2022

With his Lucian pick in game one, Photic was able to outplay his enemy counterpart, JackeyLove’s Kog’Maw. Not only did he win the bottom lane, but he also dealt the most damage in teamfights, picking up an impressive 7/0/2 KDA.

After picking Senna in game two, Photic’s performance remained top-notch. With his champion’s long-range attacks and the poke provided by Ppgod’s Seraphine, the V5 bottom lane duo was able to wreak havoc against TES in teamfights. Photic posted a 7/1/12 KDA in game two, showcasing his dominance on the Rift.

You might have a 13-win streak, but when Rookie finds the fight, you know that's it! #LPL pic.twitter.com/4OKS7GxEYg — LPL (@lplenglish) August 9, 2022

Apart from Photic, Rookie also played an integral role in helping V5 secure the series win. With his Orianna pick in game one, he was able to zone out the enemy team with the threat of his Shockwave ultimate. In game two, he played a more active role in teamfights with his Sylas pick. Acting as the engager, he hijacked important ultimates from TES champions, using them against his opponents in teamfights. His impressive 6/2/8 KDA shows the important role he played for V5.

V5 (13-3) end their 2022 LPL Summer Split regular season with this 2-0 victory over TES. They will look to continue this form heading into the playoffs.

Two clean wins in a row! 👏

V5 defeats TES, snapping their 13-game winning streak! #LPL pic.twitter.com/foOu7yu8n1 — LPL (@lplenglish) August 9, 2022

TES (13-2) will likely be disappointed with this loss. Before the regular season ends, they still have a game to play against Anyone’s Legend on Aug. 13 at 6am CT.