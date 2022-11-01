This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics.



If you ask the League of Legends community who’s the best player in the world, all of them would say it’s Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok thanks to the three World Championships to his name. This year, Faker is obviously hungrier than ever to win Worlds since he’s been breaking record after record—and he isn’t slowing down.

After T1 defeated Royal Never Give Up on Oct. 21 and secured their spot in the semifinals, Faker set the record for the player with the most appearances at the Worlds semifinals. Faker has now participated in five Worlds semifinals: 2013, 2015, 2016, 2021, and 2022.

Other pro players who nearly broke this record with four appearances at the Worlds semifinals are Bae “Bengi” Seong-woong, Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski, Paul “sOAZ” Boyer, Park “Ruler” Jae-hyuk.

On the other hand, players like Bae “Bang” Jun-sik, Jian “Uzi” Zi-Hao, Rasmus “Caps” Borregaard Winther, Luka “Perkz” Perković, and Yu “JackeyLove” Wen-Bo made the semifinals three times.

Although there are a handful of incredibly talented players who made the semifinals, the star of the show is still Faker, who—thanks to his consistency and dedication to League as a game and even a lifestyle—managed to secure five Worlds semifinals appearances, each one better than the other.

Worlds 2022 concludes with the finals between T1 and DRX on Nov. 5. The winner will go down in history.