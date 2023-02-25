PEACE’s LoL team is removed from LCO after breaching team participation agreement

It’s only been a few years since PEACE entered the competitive League of Legends scene, but LCO fans must already say goodbye. The LCO has announced today that the organization is being removed from the league due to a breach of its participation agreement.

The rest of the competition will continue with seven teams for the remainder of the split. Teams that were meant to face off against PEACE will instead receive a bye in Split 1 Stage 2.

Riot Games removed PEACE from the league for two reasons. The org failed to field an eligible roster during the first two weeks of the split because they couldn’t obtain visas for their players. As a result, the team forfeited all but two of their matches, leading to a 1-6 record through the regular season.

On top of that, the organization has failed to pay its players and staff members on time, which “negatively impacted player welfare within the league,” which is a breach of the team participation agreement. Although the league has taken many steps to help rectify these problems, the issues continued to persist.

As a result, PEACE’s LCO spot will be sold, the funds will be used to settle any outstanding payments to players and staff, and the league will help organize travel for any players who want to return to their home country.

PEACE was best known for their appearance at the 2021 World Championship, where they showed up with LCO veterans like Tally, Babip, and popular veteran top laner, Vizicsacsi.