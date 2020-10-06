Pantheon’s Q targeted, Aphelios’ ultimate gets some love in League’s detailed Patch 10.21 preview

League of Legends lead gameplay designer Mark “Scruffy” Yetter detailed the tentative buffs and nerfs for Patch 10.21 today.

Pantheon support has been quite effective in the bot lane, especially in the competitive scene. Riot plans on moving the Unbreakable Spear away from the position, though, as well as giving Aphelios lots of love in the upcoming patch.

10.21 Patch Preview with changes. Not 100% locked down but almost finalized. pic.twitter.com/5GkNJE36jW — Mark Yetter (@MarkYetter) October 6, 2020

To dull Pantheon’s spear a bit, Riot plans on taking away base AD from his Q. But additional bonus AD should help Panth compensate, allowing him to get stronger with items instead. Pantheon’s empowered Q will similarly get better bonus damage scaling, jumping from 100 to 115 percent bonus AD.

And Riot’s favorite champ to balance is getting a lot of help. Aphelios has proven difficult to stabilize, either being underwhelming or overpowered. Riot is targeting his lethality passive, as well as buffing his ultimate with Calibrum, Gravitum, Severum, Infernum, and Crescendum. This should force enemies to respect the ADC a bit more since one well-timed ultimate can change the tides of a teamfight.

Scruffy explained that the exact numbers are liable to change before the patch goes live.

