Pantheon joins Teamfight Tactics in Patch 9.17

Riot Games is welcoming a new character to Teamfight Tactics in Patch 9.17 this week and it’s one that players will definitely want to add to their teams.

Pantheon is a tier-five Dragon Guardian. The spear-wielding champion will cost players five gold if they want to add him to their ranks. As a tier-five unit, players have only a 0.5 percent chance at seeing him in their shop once they hit level six.

For his ultimate, Grand Starfall, Pantheon leaps in the air and crashes down onto the farthest enemy. After landing, he stuns the enemy for four to eight seconds, depending on his level. Any enemy in Pantheon’s path takes up to 45 percent of their maximum health as magic damage and burn for an additional 20 percent of their maximum health in true damage over 10 seconds.

Both the Dragon and the Guardian classes require players to have at least two characters with the traits before rewarding them with the bonuses. Pantheon serves as a third alternative for each class, next to Leona and Braum in the Guardian set and Shyvana and Aurelion Sol in the Dragon class.

When combined with characters from the Dragon and Guardian classes, Pantheon receives an 83-percent immunity to magic damage and grants allies an additional 50 armor.

Riot initially teased Pantheon’s release in the autobattler shortly after the champion received his rework on Summoner’s Rift. After spending some time on League’s Public Beta Environment, the champion will finally go live in TFT this week.